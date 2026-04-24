14 habitual offenders detained under KAAPA in past three months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tightening its screws on habitual offenders, the city police in the past three months have detained 14 repeat offenders under the Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).
The police also banished as many as 17 people from the district after they were deemed to be posing a threat to society.
The city police decided to intensify its crackdown on criminal gangs after it found that some of them were trying to shore up their financial situation by taking quotation works for crimes and drug peddling. It was to deal a blow to them that the police in January launched operation dark hunt, said a city police official.
City Police Commissioner Karthick K said the goal behind the operation is to break the ecosystem in which the criminals thrive.
“Arresting them is one part of dealing with the menace. We are sustaining pressure on them by invoking provisions of KAAPA by detaining and banishing the history sheeters. We are also identifying the assets the criminals have made from proceeds of drug peddling and other crimes — these will be confiscated. We have devised a plan to deal with criminal elements,” he said.
As per police sources, seven more history sheeters, who are currently in prison, will be detained under KAAPA once they are released. Cops are also pursuing rowdy sheeters, who are on bail, to check whether they are honouring bail conditions set by the courts.
The commissioner said about 90 individuals having strong criminal antecedents were found to have violated bail conditions.
The police have approached courts to get their bails cancelled.“We have submitted affidavits to the courts regarding the violation of bail conditions. The courts will now examine them and take decisions,” Karthick said.
Cops have also identified long-pending cases against some of the notorious goons in the city and measures will be taken to complete the trial in a time-bound manner.
Appeals will also be filed in certain grave criminal cases in which the courts have granted acquittal to the accused. Currently, five such cases have been identified where the accused were acquitted. Appeals will be filed in higher courts against those verdicts.