Mahila Congress protests delay in women’s reservation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mahila Congress workers organised a protest march in front of the Lok Bhavan on Thursday in protest against the delay in implementing women’s reservation. They also demanded that 33% women’s reservation must be implemented in both the state assemblies and parliament in line with the existing number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

The march was led by Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather. She accused the prime minister of deceiving women in the name of the reservation.

She also warned that the organisation would continue to organise protests raising the issue. The march, which started from the KPCC office, was inaugurated by KPCC general secretary R Lakshmi.