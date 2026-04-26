New quarry in Pullampara disrupts life once again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Quarrying activity has resumed in Venjaramoodu’s Pullampara panchayat after the shutdown of Neenu Crusher Industries nearly 11 months ago. The newly operational Maruthummoodu Quarry is now drawing criticism from residents over environmental impact, regulatory concerns and public safety.

Residents of the panchayat said the relief of shutting down Neenu Crusher Industries was short-lived as within months, Maruthummoodu Quarry began intensive operations barely 500 metres from the earlier quarry site.

Local residents report that the quarry is currently operating at high intensity, with around 130 loads of rock being blasted and transported daily. The site is situated close to an anganwadi and is surrounded by residential settlements, including an Unnathi (tribal settlement) on the opposite side. Residents allege that blasting activity has once again led to persistent noise pollution, dust accumulation, and vibrations strong enough to cause visible cracks in nearby houses.

“The vibrations are felt at least 6 to 7 kms. All the houses have cracks, we cannot leave the place as no one would buy the land from us” said Sasi, a local resident.

Despite multiple complaints submitted by residents and local associations, they say operations have continued without interruption.

According to the vice president of Pullampara panchayat Sreekantan Nair, the quarry received clearance through the State Single Window System (SWS) until 2027.