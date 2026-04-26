Six-day summer camp for Kerala school students to conclude on April 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of ‘Kalapila’ summer camp for school students will conclude at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar near here on Sunday. A total of 120 schoolchildren were creatively engaged in a range of activities as part of the six-day camp.
A unique initiative aimed at fostering creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial mindset among children, the camp was organised jointly by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Kerala Arts and Crafts Village.
A robotic workshop, led by the KSUM-registered startup Unique World Robotics, turned out to be one of the most interesting events at the camp as it provided a broad overview to children of how this cutting-edge domain is going to define the future.
“The workshop took the children through the world of robotics and its increasing applications, giving them an idea of how innovation shapes science and technology in a lucid manner,” KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said. The camp also had a variety of activities such as craft workshops and performance of music, dance and kalaripayattu. There were also sessions aimed at personality development.
Apart from the sessions, a visit to the nearby Kovalam beach was also arranged.