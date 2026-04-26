Six-day summer camp for Kerala school students to conclude on April 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of ‘Kalapila’ summer camp for school students will conclude at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar near here on Sunday. A total of 120 schoolchildren were creatively engaged in a range of activities as part of the six-day camp.

A unique initiative aimed at fostering creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial mindset among children, the camp was organised jointly by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Kerala Arts and Crafts Village.

A robotic workshop, led by the KSUM-registered startup Unique World Robotics, turned out to be one of the most interesting events at the camp as it provided a broad overview to children of how this cutting-edge domain is going to define the future.