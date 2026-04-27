KGMOA demands better infrastructure, staffing to combat rising snakebite deaths across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has issued an urgent call for the state government to address critical gaps in manpower and infrastructure as snakebite fatalities continue to rise across the state.

While the association supports plans to expand treatment facilities, it warned that the public must understand the grave practical challenges and safety risks that currently hinder effective care.

A primary concern is that the administration of Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) carries a high risk of Anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction.

“In such an emergency, the constant presence of a doctor and immediate access to life-saving equipment like ventilators are essential to manage sudden complications like respiratory distress or cardiac arrest,” said Dr Sunil P K, president of KGMOA.

The KGMOA highlighted that most government hospital casualty departments are currently overwhelmed by extreme overcrowding, often operating with only a single doctor on duty.

Because a high volume of non-emergency patients frequently floods these departments, the association noted that it becomes humanly impossible for one physician to provide the continuous, intensive monitoring required for a patient receiving antivenom.