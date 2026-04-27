Man stabs wife to death in Parassala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman was stabbed to death by husband in Chenkal, Parassala on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Alma, 32. The accused, Vishnunath, 36, a teacher at a PSC coaching centre, was taken into custody following the incident. Parassala police have registered a case.

The incident took place around 9.30am. The couple had been married for nine years and had no children. Police said there had been frequent disputes between them over this issue.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the two in their bedroom on Sunday morning. Vishnunath allegedly attacked Alma with a machete and inflicted deep injuries on the back of her neck and head. She died on the spot after losing a large amount of blood.

After the incident, the accused went to the nearby house of his elder brother Deepunath, an advocate, and informed him about the crime. The brother then alerted the Neyyattinkara DySP. Based on this, Parassala police reached the house and took Vishnunath into custody.

The room where the incident occurred was found covered in blood. Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime from the spot. The body has been shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.