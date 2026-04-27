Marine enforcement officers forced to work 24-hour shifts at Vizhinjam port

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An acute staff shortage in Marine Enforcement has put severe strain on the personnel following a recent order deploying them for security duties at the Vizhinjam seaport.

Officials said the unit, which currently has just seven officers including a sub-inspector, is already stretched thin while handling responsibilities across two harbour zones –Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi.

Marine Enforcement personnel are deputed to assist the Fisheries Department and are tasked with sea rescue operations, coastal patrolling and enforcement activities. However, the diversion of personnel to port security has weakened their ability to carry out these core duties.

Fisheries Assistant Director Rajesh told TNIE that the order to deploy personnel to the port came on Friday. He pointed out that the limited staff strength has left the unit under strain, especially in emergencies.

The situation escalated on Saturday when a civil police officer with the Marine Enforcement, Ananthu, collapsed while on duty, reportedly due to exhaustion and dehydration.