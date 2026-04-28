Oppn only wants women from their families to flourish: BJP state chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Linking the BJP’s criticism of CPM-Congress ‘Kuruva Sangham’ from the Sabarimala gold theft row to the Women’s Reservation Bill issue, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that both LDF and UDF are on the same side in appeasing communities and taking misogynistic stands.

“The major opposition parties like Congress and DMK only want the women from their families to flourish, and not the commoners,” he said while inaugurating a public function after a protest march organised by the party’s Mahila Morcha on Monday.

Speaking at the Gandhi Park here, Rajeev alleged that the opposition’s support for the same bill in 2023 was a move out of fear of potential backlash in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Whatever be the moves taken by the Congress and CPM, the BJP government will ensure that the bill will be cleared before the 2029 Parliament elections,” he said.

The event was attended by deputy mayor G S Ashanath, BJP national executive committee member P K Krishnadas, state general secretary S Suresh, and secretary Anjana M P, among others.