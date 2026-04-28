Poor waste management: Corporation to slap notice on railways, mayor threatens legal action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fire incident at a heap of waste piled up in the parking area of the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on Monday morning has triggered a blame game between the railways and the corporation over responsibility for waste management.

Alleging apathy on the part of the railways, the corporation is gearing up to issue a notice for poor waste management. The incident has once again highlighted the recurring problem of waste accumulation in and around railway premises. Though the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, the row between the railways and the corporation has escalated.

Last year, too, the corporation had locked horns with the railways over waste disposal and the dumping of waste into the Amayizhanchan canal.

The dispute intensified on Monday when railway authorities reportedly claimed that the land where the waste had piled up does not belong to them, and instead blamed the corporation for failing to manage waste. Mayor V V Rajesh rejected the claim and threatened to escalate the issue legally.

“The area falls under the railways. We will issue a notice to the railways on Tuesday directing them to clear the waste within their premises. If they do not comply, we will take it up at higher levels and, if required, initiate legal action,” the mayor said.