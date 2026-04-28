Water supply to be disrupted in several parts of Thiruvanthapuram on April 30

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water supply will be disrupted in several parts of the city from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday.

Areas that will be fully affected include Valiyathura, Vallakkadavu, Ambalathara, Kamaleswaram, Kalippankulam, Attukal, Manacaud, Sreevaraham, Poonthura, Puthenpally, Beemapally, Thampanoor, Kunnukuzhy, Vanchiyoor, Kannammoola, Pettah, Perunthanni, Chacka, Kadakampally, Karikkakom, Vettucaud, Poundukadavu, Palayam, Sasthamangalam, Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Valiyasala, Jagathy, Kumarapuram, Gowreesapattom, Anayara, Medical College, Plamoodu, Nandancode, Peroorkada, Ulloor, Pipinmoodu, Kowdiar, Ambalamukku, Mannammoola, Vazhiyila and Indira Nagar.

Partial disruption will be experienced in Paruthippara, Muttada, Kesavadasapuram, Pattom, Ulloor, Medical College and Kudappanakunnu wards.

The Kerala Water Authority has urged consumers to take necessary precautionary measures in advance.

The disruption is due to the installation of a new transformer at Aruvikkara, along with emergency maintenance works.

In addition, a damaged valve in the main pipeline at Vellayambalam Junction will be replaced during this period.