As Peppara levels drop, crisis-hit capital looks skywards for relief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the grip of a deepening water crisis, the entire capital is pinning its hopes on strong spells of summer showers for relief.

With water level in Peppara dam, the primary source of drinking water for the capital, fast dwindling, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the city corporation are waiting in hope for strong summer rain to tide over the crisis. Water in the dam has come down from the full reservoir level of 107.5m to 96.55m on Wednesday.

Though the capital has started receiving pre-monsoon showers, KWA officials said there has been no substantial inflow into the dam even after two days of rain.

On Wednesday, shutters of the downstream Aruvikkara dam, which provides supply of piped water to the city, were raised following short spells of isolated rain, sparking hopes. However, an official said there has been no substantial inflow yet.

“Only isolated rainfall was received in the catchment area. Since Aruvikkara has limited storage, even a small inflow can cause the water level to rise quickly,” said the official, adding, “The situation is entirely dependent on rainfall. Only a strong spell across the catchment can improve storage.”

As per estimates, the Peppara dam, which feeds water into the Aruvikkara reservoir, has barely three weeks of usable water left. KWA supplies water to around 3.5 lakh consumers in the capital.

Mayor V V Rajesh said the capital can no longer rely solely on Aruvikkara to meet its growing water demand. “The infrastructure we depend on today was designed over three decades ago.The city has seen exponential growth in population, high-rise apartments and IT establishments. For a sustainable solution, we must reduce water loss – around 40% – due to leaks and simultaneously explore augmenting supply by integrating sources like the Neyyar dam,” Rajesh said.