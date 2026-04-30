Sanskrit University VC initiates action against former exam controller

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vice Chancellor of Sanskrit University has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Dr Lissy Mathew, who served as Examination Controller and Senior Publication Officer, following a preliminary inquiry into two separate controversies—a book launch in the presence of the governor, and illegal admission of a failed BFA student to MFA.

Dr Ciza Thomas, Vice Chancellor of the Technical University who holds additional charge of Sanskrit University, issued the order after the inquiry found Lissy had a role in the two incidents.

The first controversy involves the launch of ‘Theerthapada Puranam’, a biography of Sree Chattampi Swamikal authored by Dr A V Sankaran, scheduled to be released at Panmana Ashram in the presence of the governor on the saint’s Mahasamadhi anniversary. Just before the function, the VC discovered that only four volumes in the carton were properly printed.

The remaining seven were dummy copies with covers but blank pages inside. The VC then postponed the release.

Dr Lisy is also accused of other lapses—awarding the printing contract to a private press without university’s approval, failing to execute a formal agreement with the press, unilaterally fixing the book’s price, and not officially informing the varsity about an event attended by the governor.