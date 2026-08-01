File Adalat 2026 clears 4,970 pending files, says Minister K A Thulasi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 4,970 files have been disposed of so far under the ‘File Adalat 2026’ organised under the leadership of Minister for Welfare of SC/STs K A Thulasi.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the minister said 249 (37%) of the 666 files, taken up during the two-day adalat in the state capital, were disposed of. Of the 519 files considered from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department, 170 (33%) were disposed of. In the Backward Classes Welfare Department, 86 files were taken up and 48 (56%) were disposed of. At the Directorate of Backward Classes Welfare, 61 files were considered, of which 31 (51%) were disposed of.

The file adalat was organised as part of efforts to make administration more efficient in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes development department, the Backward Classes development department, and the directorates and sub-offices functioning under them following the assumption of office by the new government.

The first phase of the file adalat, which began on July 1 has now been completed. During this period, the exact number of pending files and postal communications in every section of every office was identified, and urgent steps were taken to dispose of them.

The adalat categorised files into two groups: files pending up to 2019, and files received between May 18, 2026, when the new government assumed office, and June 30, 2026. The minister said the disposal of files would be made a continuous process, adding that the objective was not merely to reduce the number of pending files but to ensure justice for the public.

The file adalat was launched with the recognition that justice delayed is a grave injustice. File adalats are being conducted in all district offices. The department will intervene in a timely manner to clear pending files.