Kerala plans coordinated action to curb human-wildlife conflict

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The forest department has decided to go for coordinated efforts with various departments to address human-wildlife conflict.

As part of this, suitable farming practices to prevent wild animals from entering human habitats will be followed along forest fringes. A decision regarding the same was taken at a meeting convened by Forest Minister Shibu Baby John on Friday. The meeting, attended by ministers A P Anil Kumar, K A Thulasi and T Siddique, discussed measures to address the conflict, speed up the procedures and better coordination among departments.

Similarly, the department plans to identify hot spots in each region. Based on the intensity of the conflict in each region, the forest fringes would be earmarked as different zones.

Agriculture officials will be entrusted with the responsibility of providing compensation to farmers who suffer crop loss due to animal attack.

The department will also assist in ensuring that farmers get crop insurance. The revenue department has been asked to complete the digital survey to identify human habitats that share borders with forest regions.

As part of the government’s 100 day action plan, those staying at the forest borders can apply for different NoCs at the adalats to be held in August.