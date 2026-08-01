The monk who left molecular biology and braved pre-perestroika Russia to read Bhagavad Gita in secret

Could you tell us about the USSR you grew up in and the Russia of today?

Those were days when anything theistic was considered illegal. There was no freedom even to possess a philosophical book like the Bhagavad Gita. ISKCON functioned underground. Some followers were imprisoned, tortured and even locked up in psychiatric hospitals. I too went underground. I read the Bhagavad Gita secretly (smiles).

After perestroika (Soviet Union restructuring), however, ISKCON gradually gained recognition from the state. Later, in the 2008-’11 period, there were attempts by some fanatic groups to ban the Gita. Those efforts failed because of a global pushback.



How difficult were the pre-perestroika years for you personally?

I was imprisoned and pressured to testify against my friends. I lost my job as a researcher. They tried to stop me from defending my PhD thesis, though I eventually succeeded. It was a difficult period. I moved from Russia to Sweden in 1988, but was later able to return.



Today, however, Krishna Consciousness has many followers in Russia and other countries that were part of the USSR….

Krishna Consciousness has spread across most of the former Soviet Union — in Russia, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and other Central Asian countries. There are several reasons. People everywhere search for the meaning of life because life, by itself, appears meaningless. They seek answers to existential crisis... why we suffer, and why we are what we are. Every religion offers answers. But the Bhagavad Gita differs here. It does not demand belief as an entry ticket.

Faith is important, but it emerges organically. Krishna explains everything to Arjuna and then asks him to think. He does not say, ‘Believe, or you will go to hell.’

That rational approach is the essence of the Bhagavad Gita. The atheistic Soviet history made people sceptical of dogma. But when they discovered a philosophy that encouraged them to explore and find their own path, they found it convincing.



Yet ISKCON followers continue to face difficulties in some parts of the world…

Well, that’s the nature of this world. The answer is to continue preaching the message of love, counter envy with bhakti, and keep sharing India’s spiritual wisdom. It is unfortunate that we have to pay a price for it.