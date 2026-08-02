Four fishermen missing off Muthalapozhi, Vizhinjam; kin protest delay in rescue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four fishermen went missing off the Thiruvananthapuram coast on Saturday after separate boat mishaps at Muthalapozhi and Vizhinjam amid rough sea conditions, prompting a massive multi-agency search operation involving the Navy, Coast Guard, Coastal Police, Marine Enforcement and the Fisheries Department.
At Muthalapozhi, relatives of the two missing fishermen staged a protest on Saturday morning, alleging that the Coastal Police failed to launch search operations in time and accusing the authorities of apathy. The families demanded that rescue efforts be intensified.
The Muthalapozhi accident occurred near the estuary around 9.30 pm on Friday after a fishing boat carrying four crew members, which had ventured into the sea earlier in the day, capsized. Two of the fishermen remain untraced.
In a separate incident, two fishermen from Vizhinjam, identified as John and Antony, also remain missing after venturing into the sea on Friday afternoon. Coastal Police said they were informed about the incident around 12.30 am on Saturday, following which search operations were launched immediately. Search operations were intensified on Saturday with Coast Guard vessels, Coastal Police and Marine Enforcement boats, Fisheries Department teams and the Navy joining the effort.
A Navy Garuda helicopter flew in from Ernakulam and conducted repeated aerial sorties until evening before aerial operations were suspended after nightfall. Surface searches by Coast Guard vessels, Coastal Police and Fisheries teams continued.
Minister in charge of Thiruvananthapuram district, C P John, said the search would continue on Sunday. “The Garuda helicopter carried out aerial searches until evening. Though aerial operations are difficult at night, Coast Guard vessels, the Navy, Coastal Police and Fisheries teams are continuing the search. This is a major issue facing the district at present,” he said.
Officials said weather warnings had been issued repeatedly over the past few days through SMS alerts, WhatsApp groups, newspapers, coastal vigilance committees and boat owners, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea.
However, many had already left before the sea turned rough. “We have limitations and cannot physically prevent fishermen from going to sea as it’s a livelihood issue,” said a coastal police official of Anchuthengu.
The rough sea also triggered several other fishing boat mishaps off Shangumugham and Vizhinjam on Friday. “Several fishermen encountered issues on Friday and around 15 to 16 fishermen were rescued and returned safely. Some suffered injuries. Several boats, fishing nets, engines and other equipment were also reported damaged or lost in the rough weather,” said an official, Vizhinjam Coastal Police.
Heavy rain, winds uproot trees across capital
Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds that lashed the capital on Friday night uprooted trees at several locations across the city, damaging vehicles, houses and power lines, causing traffic disruptions.
Trees were uprooted in areas including the Secretariat, Maruthurkadavu, Vazhuthacaud, Pattom, Marappalam, Kudappanakunnu and General Hospital. Fire and Rescue Services swung into action and cleared the fallen trees, restoring traffic.
One of the major incidents was reported at the General Hospital, where a large tree crashed onto several parked vehicles in front of the New Medical College building on Saturday morning. No one was injured in the incident. It took nearly two hours for the fire and rescue officials to remove the tree.