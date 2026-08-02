Four fishermen missing off Muthalapozhi, Vizhinjam; kin protest delay in rescue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four fishermen went missing off the Thiruvananthapuram coast on Saturday after separate boat mishaps at Muthalapozhi and Vizhinjam amid rough sea conditions, prompting a massive multi-agency search operation involving the Navy, Coast Guard, Coastal Police, Marine Enforcement and the Fisheries Department.

At Muthalapozhi, relatives of the two missing fishermen staged a protest on Saturday morning, alleging that the Coastal Police failed to launch search operations in time and accusing the authorities of apathy. The families demanded that rescue efforts be intensified.

The Muthalapozhi accident occurred near the estuary around 9.30 pm on Friday after a fishing boat carrying four crew members, which had ventured into the sea earlier in the day, capsized. Two of the fishermen remain untraced.

In a separate incident, two fishermen from Vizhinjam, identified as John and Antony, also remain missing after venturing into the sea on Friday afternoon. Coastal Police said they were informed about the incident around 12.30 am on Saturday, following which search operations were launched immediately. Search operations were intensified on Saturday with Coast Guard vessels, Coastal Police and Marine Enforcement boats, Fisheries Department teams and the Navy joining the effort.

A Navy Garuda helicopter flew in from Ernakulam and conducted repeated aerial sorties until evening before aerial operations were suspended after nightfall. Surface searches by Coast Guard vessels, Coastal Police and Fisheries teams continued.

Minister in charge of Thiruvananthapuram district, C P John, said the search would continue on Sunday. “The Garuda helicopter carried out aerial searches until evening. Though aerial operations are difficult at night, Coast Guard vessels, the Navy, Coastal Police and Fisheries teams are continuing the search. This is a major issue facing the district at present,” he said.