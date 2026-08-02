Leave granted to jailed BJP Thiruvananthapuram councillor: Home, LSG officials’ role being probed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over leave granted to BJP’s jailed Thiruvananthapuram councillor R Sugathan escalated on Saturday, with the state government ordering an inquiry against undersecretaries in the home and local self-government (LSG) departments for communications that helped the councillor dodge disqualification.
Meanwhile, opposition parties -- the LDF and the UDF -- are set to move the Election Commission (EC) on Monday, contending that the corporation council’s decision cannot override the provisions of the Kerala Municipality Act.
The government has initiated separate inquiries into the role of officials who drafted replies on Sugathan’s request for escort parole to attend corporation council meetings.
According to official sources, LSGD Minister K M Shaji had directed that the request be rejected as prison rules do not permit parole for attending council meetings.
However, the communication sent to the home department also suggested that Sugathan could submit a leave application through the jail superintendent and that approval of the leave by the corporation council could protect him from disqualification. The home department subsequently conveyed the same position to Sugathan.
Sources said the inquiry will examine why the communication contained observations beyond the minister’s direction and whether the home department undersecretary issued the reply without placing the matter before the home minister or senior officials.
The timing of the home department’s response, issued two days after receiving the LSG department’s opinion, will also come under scrutiny.
The issue assumed political significance after mayor V V Rajesh cited the departmental communication while placing Sugathan’s leave request before the council.
The Left front has accused the government of indirectly helping the BJP-led corporation administration, prompting the government to order the probe.
The opposition said it would challenge the council’s decision before the EC. UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinathan said that complaints would be submitted on Monday and that the opposition would pursue the matter simultaneously before the EC while awaiting the corporation secretary’s response.
The LDF will also file complaints before the EC, the LSG minister and the corporation secretary.
LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak said the council’s decision to grant leave does not nullify the statutory disqualification.
“The Election Commission only has to determine whether the councillor remained absent for three consecutive meetings as prescribed under the act. The leave granted by the council will not withstand legal scrutiny,” he said, adding that the matter will be taken up before court.