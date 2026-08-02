Leave granted to jailed BJP Thiruvananthapuram councillor: Home, LSG officials’ role being probed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over leave granted to BJP’s jailed Thiruvananthapuram councillor R Sugathan escalated on Saturday, with the state government ordering an inquiry against undersecretaries in the home and local self-government (LSG) departments for communications that helped the councillor dodge disqualification.

Meanwhile, opposition parties -- the LDF and the UDF -- are set to move the Election Commission (EC) on Monday, contending that the corporation council’s decision cannot override the provisions of the Kerala Municipality Act.

The government has initiated separate inquiries into the role of officials who drafted replies on Sugathan’s request for escort parole to attend corporation council meetings.

According to official sources, LSGD Minister K M Shaji had directed that the request be rejected as prison rules do not permit parole for attending council meetings.

However, the communication sent to the home department also suggested that Sugathan could submit a leave application through the jail superintendent and that approval of the leave by the corporation council could protect him from disqualification. The home department subsequently conveyed the same position to Sugathan.

Sources said the inquiry will examine why the communication contained observations beyond the minister’s direction and whether the home department undersecretary issued the reply without placing the matter before the home minister or senior officials.