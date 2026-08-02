Planning Committee election from August 17 to 19 in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Elections to the District Planning Committees (DPCs) will be held from August 17 - 19, the State Election Commission has informed.

DPCs are constitutional bodies that formulate rural and urban local plans.

While meetings of elected members of district panchayats to elect representatives to the committees will be held on August 17, similar meetings for municipalities and corporations will be held on August 18 and 19 respectively.

If, for any reason, the elections have to be postponed, they will be conducted on August 20 for district panchayats, August 21 for municipalities and August 22 for corporations.

The district collector will serve as the returning officer. The Election Commission has directed district collectors to prepare the electoral roll of eligible voters and issue notice to members at least one week in advance.

Of the 15 members of the District Planning Committee, 12 members will be elected from among the elected representatives of the district panchayats, municipalities and corporations.