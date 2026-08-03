Bodies of two missing fishermen recovered; search on for one more in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bodies of two fishermen who went missing after their boats capsized in separate incidents off the Thiruvananthapuram coast were recovered on Sunday.
The body of Friemon, 28, a native of Anchuthengu who went missing off Muthalapozhi harbour on Friday, was recovered near Kannanthura, around 21 km from the site of the accident.
In the second incident, the body of Antony, 63, of Kottukal, who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Vizhinjam harbour on Friday, was recovered from Adimalathura.
Antony was returning from sea when the boat overturned in rough conditions. While the other fishermen on board managed to swim ashore, Antony collapsed midway and drowned.
Friemon was part of a four-member crew that had ventured into the sea from Muthalapozhi harbour on Friday. The boat overturned while attempting to negotiate rough seas and choppy waters. Two crew members managed to swim to safety, but Friemon and another fisherman, Shijin, went missing. Search operations are continuing to trace Shijin.
Meanwhile, family members of the missing fishermen, along with local residents, staged protests at Muthalapozhi harbour and outside the Anchuthengu Coastal Police Station, alleging that authorities were slow to launch rescue operations.
Following the protests, the state government sought the assistance of the Indian Navy.