KERA Smart to power state’s agri-food sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant step towards improving the efficiency of the state’s agriculture and food processing sectors, the KERA Smart project, under the KERA (Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation) project, was launched.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan launched the logo of the project on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The Kera Smart initiative, designed to steer micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), will help in the growth of the agri-food sector in the state through modern technology, green development, market expansion, and value-added production,” he said.

The project is implemented by the Department of agriculture in collaboration with the World Bank.

A grant of up to Rs 1.5 crore will be provided per enterprise to financially and technically empower agri-food MSMEs that have the capacity to process agricultural produce using modern methods and supply it to domestic and export markets.

MSME units operating in Kerala for at least three years and possessing significant development potential can avail the benefits.

Micro units with an investment of more than Rs 50 lakh in machinery will also be considered. Detailed guidelines and information regarding the scheme are available on the website smartkera.kerala.gov.in.