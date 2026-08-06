SC halts life term, grants bail to convict in murder of 15-year-old boy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentence and granted an interim bail to a 45-year-old man who is accused of intentionally mowing down a 15-year-old boy with his car, resulting in his death, at Kattakada in August 2023.

The accused, Priyaranjan, was earlier sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by the additional district and sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the murder of Adi Shekhar, a Class X student.

The police finding was that Priyaranjan consciously mowed down the boy, who was riding his bicycle, out of personal vengeance as he had reprimanded the man for urinating on a temple wall. The lower court had upheld the police finding and punished the accused.

However, the Supreme Court concurred with the argument of the defence lawyer that there were critical contradictions in the trial court’s judgment. The counsel pointed out that the judgment itself said the accused lacked direct intent to kill the boy and yet it punished him for murder offence.

The SC bench led by Justice M M Sundresh, after considering the circumstances of the case, granted bail to the accused and kept the sentence in abeyance. The court directed that Priyaranjan could be granted bail till a decision is taken by the High Court on his appeal against the trial court verdict.