UDF seeks annulment of Thiruvananthapuram council’s leave to jailed BJP councillor Sugathan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy surrounding jailed BJP councillor R Sugathan took a fresh turn on Wednesday, with UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan urging the state government to cancel the corporation council’s decision granting him leave from attending council meetings.

In a letter to the corporation secretary, Sabarinadhan requested that the government invoke Section 57 of the Kerala Municipality Act to cancel the resolution adopted at the council meeting on July 31.

He said that the decision was contrary to the provisions of the Kerala Municipality Act and subsequent orders issued by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD).

Sugathan, the BJP councillor representing Vazhottukonam ward, has been under preventive detention at Viyyur Central Prison under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). Under Section 91(K) of the Kerala Municipality Act, an elected councillor who remains absent from three consecutive meetings of the council or a standing committee without the council’s permission is liable to be disqualified.

According to Sabarinadhan, Sugathan had sought parole through the prison authorities to attend the July 31 council meeting after missing the previous meetings due to his detention. Based on the application, the council, presided over by Mayor V V Rajesh, approved granting him leave.

However, the UDF leader pointed out that the LSGD, through an order issued on August 4, withdrew its earlier communication and clarified that Sugathan’s request to attend council meetings stood rejected.

In light of this, he contended that the council’s decision to grant leave had become legally untenable and should be annulled by the government under Section 57 of the Act.