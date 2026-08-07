How about an Onam with strangers?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Onam celebrations beginning across the state, a day-long Onam gathering in Thiruvananthapuram will bring together people who may be meeting one another for the first time.

Titled ‘The Harmony of Onam’, the event will be held at Yogaita Ayur Stay by the Lake in Tirumala on August 16, from 8am to 4pm. The gathering is intended for people from different backgrounds to celebrate the festival together.

The programme will include several activities associated with Onam. Participants will work together to create an Onapookalam, offering them an opportunity to interact. They will also share an Onasadya as part of the day’s celebrations.

Traditional games will be organised during the event, along with cultural activities connected to Kerala’s festive customs. A talent session is also planned, during which participants can present their skills before the group.

The organisers said the gathering is centred on the ideas of unity, kindness and togetherness associated with Onam. By bringing strangers into the same celebration, the event seeks to encourage conversations and help participants get to know people beyond their usual social circles.

Participation fee is `500 per person. For details: 7994178309.