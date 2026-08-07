Kerala University orders removal of boards, banners within 24 hours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has directed the organisations concerned to remove within 24 hours all banners and boards erected in front of the university headquarters and at the entrance to the Kariavattom campus that obscure the university premises.

Vice-chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal has instructed the registrar that if the displays are not removed within the stipulated time, the university should remove them at its own expense and recover the entire cost from the organisations responsible. University security personnel will carry out the removal in the presence of the police.

The Kariavattom campus recently got a new entrance gate, built at a cost of several lakhs of rupees and named after eminent educationist and former President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan. A stone plaque bearing Dr Radhakrishnan’s name has been obscured by SFI boards and flag decorations. The former president had laid the foundation stone for the campus in 1962.