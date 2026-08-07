Keralite becomes first to be elected to German city’s international residents’ advisory board

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though thousands of kilometres separate him from his hometown, Sriram Aiyyer is now playing a key role in the civic life of a German city he has called home for over two decades. The Thiruvananthapuram native has become the first Keralaite to be elected to an advisory body representing international residents in Erlangen, Germany.
The Ausländer- und Integrationsbeirat (AIB) is an elected advisory board that represents residents with international backgrounds and serves as a bridge between the international community and the city's administration. It advises the Mayor, city councillors and the administration on matters relating to integration, equal opportunity, access to public services and civic participation.
For Sriram, a 1993 Loyola School alumnus, the election marks not the culmination of a long journey abroad but the beginning of a new responsibility. "As the first Keralite to serve on the board, I feel honoured to represent both Kerala and the wider international community. My focus will be on reducing information barriers in areas such as education, financial literacy and public services, so that newcomers can integrate faster and contribute more effectively to society," Sriram told TNIE.
His priorities stem from personal experience. After completing his bachelor's degree in India, Sriram moved to the United States for his master's degree before settling in Erlangen in 2003. Building a life in a new country came with its share of challenges.
"Learning the language was one of the first and biggest challenges, but I was fortunate to receive tremendous support from the local community. Understanding how the German civic system works - from public services to education and administration - took time. Those experiences inspired me to help make that journey easier for future newcomers," he said.
A healthcare technology professional with more than two decades of international experience, Sriram currently works as a Scrum Master and project management consultant in the medical technology sector after spending 18 years with Siemens Healthineers in product management. Beyond his professional career, he serves as Treasurer of the Parent Council at the Franconian International School, co-founded the Erlangen Quiz Club and has been actively involved in initiatives promoting integration and cultural exchange.
The son of Thiruvananthapuram-based doctors Dr R. Ganesan and Dr Ramalakshmi, who have devoted more than five decades to serving the city's residents, Sriram says his roots continue to shape his outlook. Quoting Poonthanam's 'Jnanappana', he reflects that success and recognition are fleeting, while humility endures. "Dream big, aim high, but stay grounded - and never forget to give back to the community that helped you grow," he said.
For the Malayali who left home in search of opportunities, that philosophy has come full circle - finding expression not only in a successful international career, but also in helping make a distant city feel a little more welcoming for those who now follow the path he once took.