Keralite becomes first to be elected to German city’s international residents’ advisory board

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though thousands of kilometres separate him from his hometown, Sriram Aiyyer is now playing a key role in the civic life of a German city he has called home for over two decades. The Thiruvananthapuram native has become the first Keralaite to be elected to an advisory body representing international residents in Erlangen, Germany.

The Ausländer- und Integrationsbeirat (AIB) is an elected advisory board that represents residents with international backgrounds and serves as a bridge between the international community and the city's administration. It advises the Mayor, city councillors and the administration on matters relating to integration, equal opportunity, access to public services and civic participation.

For Sriram, a 1993 Loyola School alumnus, the election marks not the culmination of a long journey abroad but the beginning of a new responsibility. "As the first Keralite to serve on the board, I feel honoured to represent both Kerala and the wider international community. My focus will be on reducing information barriers in areas such as education, financial literacy and public services, so that newcomers can integrate faster and contribute more effectively to society," Sriram told TNIE.

His priorities stem from personal experience. After completing his bachelor's degree in India, Sriram moved to the United States for his master's degree before settling in Erlangen in 2003. Building a life in a new country came with its share of challenges.