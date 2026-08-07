Minor’s death: Neighbour arrested under Pocso Act in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pangodu police have arrested a 58-year-old man under Pocso Act in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pangodu near Kallara in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dharmarajan, who was the neighbour of the deceased, was apprehended by the police on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing the teenager, who appears to have committed suicide following the incident. The accused has been remanded for 14 days.

“Two witnesses told the teen’s mother that they saw the accused with the boy. Following this, the mother informed us about the same. Further details, including if there were multiple attempts to abuse the boy, can be confirmed only after further investigation,” police said.

However, the inquest or postmortem reports did not contain any findings of abuse.