Vizhinjam to Navaikulam Outer Ring Road project: Environmental clearance delayed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-awaited Vizhinjam to Navaikulam Outer Ring Road could be further delayed as the Union Environment Ministry has deferred environmental clearance for the project. Now proposal for environmental clearance would be re-submitted before the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change with additional details.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari furnished the information in the Lok Sabha, responding to a written question from Adoor Prakash, MP, on Thursday.

The Attingal MP had asked whether the government would take fast-track measures to grant final approval to the ORR project, considering the inordinate delay. To which, Gadkari said the Ministry has reviewed the Detailed Project Report to minimise hill cutting. He also touched upon investment for the project.

“For development of Greenfield Highway between Vizhinjam and Navaikkulam Outer Ring Road Project, the revised Detailed Project Report has been prepared. Based upon the experience in implementing the project augmentation for National Highway 66, the DPR was reviewed to minimise hill cutting with provisions of tunnels and Viaducts. The decision on investment shall be taken considering fulfilment of criterion, traffic density and synergy with PM Gati Shakti,” said the minister in his written response.

To another question on expediting environmental clearance for the project, Gadkari said the recent meetings of MoEF on July 15 and 16, considered the proposal, but deferred it for want of certain information.

Adoor Prakash also raised the issue of around 6,500 families who have given their land and properties for the project.

The MP said these families have been facing difficulties due to delay in disbursement of compensation. He urged the government to resolve the issue by executing the project without further delay.