Search for missing fishermen to be widened to TN's Ramanathapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after nine days have passed, the search for the two fishermen who went missing on the shores of the capital city continues. The operations to trace Shijin, 32, from Muthalapozhi, and John Mathias from Vizhinjam, 54, are continuing amid families raising concerns that the search is inept to identify them.

While Shijin’s family members alleged that the Scuba diving team that was supposed to reach the site on Saturday early morning didn’t reach Muthalapozhi on time. Meanwhile, the Fisheries Department is planning to expand the area of search to Ramanathapuram according to the demands of the family members of the missing fishermen.

Calling harsh weather the main challenge for the search operations, Chirayinkeezhu MLA Ramya Haridas said that the Scuba teams have also conducted searches, as demanded by the people.

“A team of four Scuba divers and a set of four local fishermen, as promised by the Church priest to Minister C P John, did all possible searches. The waves at the estuary opening turn ferocious very often, and even our Scuba teams express concerns. Forecasts expect that the harsh climate will continue even on Sunday, but our Scuba team will reach here by 6.30 am itself, and we will continue the search,” Ramya told TNIE.

Top officials from the Fisheries Department said that the state has initiated steps to increase the search area up to Ramanathapuram through the Chennai Coast Guard, as demanded by the natives. “The search at Vizhinjam will also go to the Thengapattanam route, and will continue with a marine ambulance on Sunday too. All our patrol boats are on the waters to trace the two missing fishermen,” she said.