2,200 delegates from Kerala to attend Delhi trade event

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 2,200 business delegates from Kerala will attend the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav in New Delhi on August 12. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to inaugurate the four-day national trade event at Pragati Maidan. It will be on till August 15.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) are jointly organising the mahotsav. CAIT national secretary S S Manoj said the event is based on the themes ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local for Global’.

CAIT state president P Venkitarama Iyer said the delegate registration figure is expected to rise further. “Union ministers, chief ministers of several states, state ministers, MPs, MLAs, foreign ambassadors, overseas businessmen, investors, and economists are expected to attend. Central and state governments will also set up dedicated pavilions,” Manoj said.

Products from agriculture, services, industry, healthcare, finance, tourism and IT sectors will be showcased. The organisers expect around 10 lakh visitors, two lakh business delegates including foreign participants, and over 1,000 exhibitors at the event.