Cheruvayal Raman chosen for Oommen Chandy farmer award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inaugural Oommen Chandy Memorial Farmer Award for overall contribution in the agricultural sector will be presented to Cheruvayal Raman, a Padma Shri awardee from Wayanad. Declaring the Kerala State Farm Awards for 2025 on Sunday, Agriculture Minister T Siddique announced that the award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Anita M Kasim was picked for the top prize in the Urban Rooftop Farmer category while Dolly Varghese received the Udyana Sreshtha (Gardening Excellence) Award. The 38 awards, including the three new categories, will be presented by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at the state-level Farmer’s Day celebration slated to be held on August 17 at the Ashish Convention Centre, Kalamassery, in Kochi.

Koduvally block panchayat and Ulikkal grama panchayat shared the C Achutha Menon Memorial Award; Krishi Bhavan, Kuttoor, Tiruvalla, won the Raghavan Memorial Award. Both these categories will have a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each.