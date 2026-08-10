Ninth season of sevens tournament begins in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ninth season of Raviz Priviliz Prathidhwani Sevens, the largest football tournament in the IT sector in the state, began at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The sixth season of the five-a-side women’s football tournament also commenced alongside.

Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT employees in Kerala, organised the event in association with Yoode Promotions and Leela Raviz Hotels Group. Former Indian football goalkeeper K T Chacko inaugurated the two-month tournament at Technopark Ground, Phase 1. Before the inauguration, defending champions H&R block’s men’s and women’s teams returned the ever rolling trophies.

In connection with the event, a bike rally was held between Technopark Phase 3 and the tournament ground. Anchana K Das, convener of the women’s tournament, presided over the function. Sareesh M, men’s tournament convener, welcomed the gathering.

Smitha Rathod of the Leela Ashtamudi, Prem Kamal of the Leela Kovalam, Kiran R K of Yoode, Rajeev Krishnan and Rajith V P of Prathidhwani, and Advaith Viswambaran, joint convener of the tournament, were also present. Assistant commissioner of police S Y Suresh administered the Toofan Warrior Pledge, an anti-drug oath under Operation Toofan, the state police’s anti-narcotics campaign.