‘Open institute of ayurveda in Kerala’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) State Committee has urged the government to take immediate steps to establish a campus of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the state.

Expressing satisfaction over the state receiving an official invitation to participate in the process to set up three new AIIAs of national importance across the country, association officials emphasised that the state must leverage its rich Ayurvedic heritage and advanced public health infrastructure to secure the project.

Under the current evaluation framework, the institute will be awarded to states that score highest on criteria including land availability, infrastructure, government commitment and execution capability.

The ministry has directed participating states to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate and submit the requisite proposals. The proposed campuses will be modelled after the flagship All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi.

“This presents a golden opportunity for Kerala, a state with deep-rooted traditions in Ayurveda,” said AMAI state president Dr K S Vishnu Namboothiri and general secretary Dr P K Haridas in a joint statement. They noted that establishing a premier institute with state-of-the-art research facilities would transform public health services.