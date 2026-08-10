Thiruvanthapuram all set for Karkkidaka Vavu Bali

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the capital is gearing up to host the annual Karkkidaka Vavu Bali, the health department has completed elaborate preparations, including ambulances and emergency medical services, in the district. The ritual will be held on August 12 from early morning until noon.
In a statement released by the health department, the district medical officer, Dr Bindhu Mohan said the district is fully prepared to provide necessary medical services at all centres and deal with emergencies.
Health services have been arranged at major ritual centres across the district in connection with Karkkidaka Vavu Bali, with various government health facilities assigned to ensure medical assistance for devotees. “At the Thiruvallam Parasurama Swamy Temple ritual centre, medical facilities will be jointly coordinated by the Vizhinjam Community Health Centre (CHC) and the Thiruvallam Family Health Centre (FHC), while in the Varkala Papanasam area, medical services will be provided under the leadership of the Manamboor and Anchuthengu community health centres.
At the Aruvikkara ritual centre, services will be arranged with the support of the Aruvikkara FHC and the Kanyakulangara and Vellanad Community Health Centres and under the supervision of the Perumkadavila Community Health Centre,” said the statement.
In the Neyyattinkara coastal area, the Poovar Community Health Centre will ensure health services for devotees observing Karkkidaka Vavu Bali.
The Valiyathura Coastal Speciality Hospital will provide medical services at the Shankhumukham ritual centre. Health services in the Vellayani area will be arranged under the supervision of the Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital, while the Puthenthope Community Health Centre will oversee services in the Kadinamkulam area. The department has also set up a 24-hour control room to handle emergencies.
Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has drawn up detailed arrangements for this year’s Karkkidaka Vavu Bali and has sought coordination with the police, fire force, health department, KSEB, KWA and KSRTC to ensure essential services for the devotees.
Online booking at Thiruvallam temple
The Travancore Devaswom Board has launched an online booking system for devotees wishing to offer Karkidaka Vavubali at the Sree Parasurama Swamy Temple, Thiruvallam. Bookings are available for slots from midnight to 1 pm on the Vavubali day, with each slot lasting 50 minutes. Devotees can book slots through www.travancoredevaswomboard.org by logging in with their mobile number or email ID. Aadhaar details and a photograph must be uploaded as part of the booking process.