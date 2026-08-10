Thiruvanthapuram all set for Karkkidaka Vavu Bali

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the capital is gearing up to host the annual Karkkidaka Vavu Bali, the health department has completed elaborate preparations, including ambulances and emergency medical services, in the district. The ritual will be held on August 12 from early morning until noon.

In a statement released by the health department, the district medical officer, Dr Bindhu Mohan said the district is fully prepared to provide necessary medical services at all centres and deal with emergencies.

Health services have been arranged at major ritual centres across the district in connection with Karkkidaka Vavu Bali, with various government health facilities assigned to ensure medical assistance for devotees. “At the Thiruvallam Parasurama Swamy Temple ritual centre, medical facilities will be jointly coordinated by the Vizhinjam Community Health Centre (CHC) and the Thiruvallam Family Health Centre (FHC), while in the Varkala Papanasam area, medical services will be provided under the leadership of the Manamboor and Anchuthengu community health centres.

At the Aruvikkara ritual centre, services will be arranged with the support of the Aruvikkara FHC and the Kanyakulangara and Vellanad Community Health Centres and under the supervision of the Perumkadavila Community Health Centre,” said the statement.