23-year-old man held for abusing two minor girls in Thiruvanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pothencode police have arrested a 23-year-old man from Kannur under the Pocso Act for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls, whom he had befriended on Instagram.

The arrested is K V Anuraj. After forging a deep friendship with them, he allegedly abused them at the house of one of the victims near Pothencode by stealth. Sources said the accused had first befriended a Class 9 girl and later got in touch with her classmate.

He reached Pothencode last month and went to the house of one of the girls when her parents were away. After abusing the first girl, he lured the girl’s friend also to the house and left the house by midnight.

However, the incident came to fore after the accused blocked them on Instagram. Learning that he was trying to woo another girl, the victims understood that he had been exploiting them. One of the girls conveyed the matter to her family. The parents filed a police complaint and during investigation they came to know about the second victim too.

The youth was booked on Sunday and arrested the following day.

Class 9 girl, friend targets

Sources said the accused had first befriended a Class 9 girl and later got in touch with her classmate. After abusing the first girl at her house when the parenst were away, he lured the girl’s friend also to the house and left by midnight