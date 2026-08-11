Kerala police checking background of duo held for bid to sell infant

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Medical College police probing into the alleged attempt to sell a newborn baby at SAT Hospital, has expanded its probe to identify whether the accused have a criminal background.

Meanwhile Binshad and Linette , the two people who were arrested in the case, were remanded in judicial custody by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court - I on Monday. The case was registered after the two-week-old infant’s mother filed a complaint four days ago against the duo. The accused were arrested from a rented house in Kazhakkoottam on Sunday.

The police booked the duo under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to committing the offence of human trafficking, fabricating documents, and cheating by impersonation. According to the police, the patient was first admitted to Thycaud Women and Child Hospital, and later shifted to the SAT Hospital following the doctor’s reference.

The baby was born at SAT Hospital on July 27. “From the preliminary inquiry, we came to know that the two women, Linette and the complainant, were friends, and the complainant had informed her about the pregnancy.