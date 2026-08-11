SIT questions three PSC staff in exam scam case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the PSC exam scam has questioned three PSC senior staff amid reluctance of the constitutional body in handing over certified copies of the documents sought by the investigators.

Officers of the ranks of under secretary, joint secretary and system analyst were questioned by the sleuths, sources said. These officials were part of the examination wing and handled tasks such as evaluation and processing of answer sheets, sources added.

Meanwhile, the PSC has yet to share certified documents that the investigators had sought, sources privy to the probe said.

The PSC, sources added, has taken legal route to challenge the SIT directive to share the certified documents. Though the cops had earlier collected and inspected the documents, their certified copies are necessary for them to be produced as evidence before the court.

Highly placed sources said two to three fresh cases are likely to be registered against PSC officials this week after probe so far suggested foul play in conduct of more recruitment exams. The SIT preliminary inquiry had revealed massive irregularities in the exam for the post of chief (industry and infrastructure department) in the Planning Board.

The SIT is verifying more than 50 recruitment exams conducted over six years. The investigators have so far received about 120 complaints, pertaining to about 60 to 70 exams that were held in various years.