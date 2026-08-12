Rights panel ropes in ex-chief secretary to check Thiruvananthapuram’s waste management system

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Describing the solid-waste disposal system in the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation as a ‘huge crisis’, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has appointed former chief secretary S M Vijayanand as a special rapporteur-cum-special monitor to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the city’s waste-management failures and recommend corrective measures.

The Commission’s intervention comes amid mounting concerns over waste accumulation in public spaces, canals and water bodies in the capital city.

In its order, the Commission noted that canals and water bodies were filled with huge quantities of waste, including plastic. it also pointed out that Pazhavangadi Canal and Thekkanamkara Canal had become major waste carriers with large quantities of waste being illegally dumped.

It also flagged the lack of regular cleaning of drains adjoining public roads. The order was issued in a suo-motu case registered based on newspaper reports on the waste-management crisis. The Commission had earlier directed the corporation officials and the local self-government department (LSGD) to conduct inspections and enquiries and take effective action.

Focus on canals, water bodies & dumping hotspots

The special rapporteur will examine complaints regarding large-scale illegal dumping of waste at various locations within corporation limits, including canals and water bodies.

The inspection will cover Pazhavangadi Canal, Thekkanamkara Canal and Amayizhanchan Thodu, besides issues related to cleaning of drains across the city. The Commission has also appointed two experts – R Ajay Kumar Varma, former chief scientist at National Centre for Earth Science Studies and former executive director of Suchitwa Mission; and N Jagajeevan, waste-management consultant with Suchitwa Mission.