Centre helping clear reports against CM on social media: Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that the government is receiving help from the Centre to take down reports about the chief minister’s alleged association with a person arrested for possessing MDMA.

Pinarayi told reporters on Wednesday the person arrested as part of Operation Toofan reportedly claimed he was the coordinator of the chief minister’s social media accounts.

“However, social media platforms such as Facebook have been taking down reports related to this. This could not have been achieved without the help of the Union government. Why are reports about the government’s achievement being taken down?” he asked.

Further, Pinarayi said that since the chief secretary is part of the government administration, a letter issued by the official reflected the government’s position. He was referring to the chief secretary’s directive to recite the full stanza of the national song, Vande Mataram. On the controversy over the discrepancies that emerged regarding the proposed visit of Lionel Messi-led Argentine team to Kerala, he said there had been some issues related to the programme, but they were subsequently resolved.

“Since the then sports minister had explained the matter, I did not have much to say as I have limited knowledge of it,” he said.