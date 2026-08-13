Muthalapozhi dredging to resume soon; soil to be used for NH66 work

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After months of uncertainty over the silting of the accident-prone Muthalapozhi harbour mouth, dredging is all set to resume with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) obtaining approval to carry out the work and utilise the dredged material for the ongoing NH66 six-lane project.
The government has issued an order permitting NHAI to dredge soil from Muthalapozhi harbour at its own cost for the exclusive use of construction on the stretch between Kadambattukonam and the Kazhakkoottam flyover. The dredged material will be used as filling material for the NH66 project, and the NHAI has been exempted from paying any charges to the government or the harbour engineering department.
The move is expected to expedite the time-bound completion of the NH66 development work and also help address the navigational and safety issues faced by the fishing community at Muthalapozhi due to sand accumulation at the harbour mouth. The NHAI had earlier placed a proposal seeking permission for dredging, but the previous government put on hold the proposal owing to the rates involved.
An official with the harbour engineering department said that the NHAI and the department will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in consultation with the water resources department soon.
The decision was taken based on a report from the Kerala Engineering Research Institute (KERI), which found that the dredged material from Muthalapozhi was suitable for construction purposes. A senior harbour engineering department official said mobilisation of NHAI equipment would begin once the MoU is approved and signed.
“Usually, coastal work is closed before the monsoon. Dredging will begin in the first or second week of September when the sea is calm,” the official said.
Meanwhile, a team with the Central Water and Power Research Station visited and assessed the ongoing construction activities being carried out as part of the ambitious `177 crore development project at the harbour. The fishermen had strongly opposed the ongoing construction citing flaws in the breakwater design and worsening navigational difficulties at the harbour mouth.
“The central agency that examined the project site expressed satisfaction with the work and asked to go ahead with the existing detailed project report. The government is also seeking a second expert opinion, with Professor Ramana Murthy expected to visit on August 18 for an assessment,” said an official source.
Path to progress
Government issues order permitting NHAI to dredge soil from harbour at its own cost
Soil to be used exclusively for construction on the stretch between Kadambattukonam and the Kazhakkoottam flyover
NHAI has been exempted from paying any charges