Dissolution of Thiruvananthapuram Union could see Milma taking on UDF flavour

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government dissolving the board of Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Union last month, the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation is likely to pass into Congress-led UDF’s hands. The UDF, which controls the Ernakulam unit, has significantly bolstered its chances of taking the reins of the state panel after an administrative committee was appointed to run the union in the state capital.
Representatives of the three unions — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Malabar — elect the federation’s governing body. The Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU) is run by the LDF. Milma was last governed by the UDF in 2021 when P A Balan aka Balan Master was chairman.
The disbanding of the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (TRCMPU) has triggered a row with the Left front calling the move an attempt to influence elections in Milma.
“The decision is politically motivated. The UDF wants to influence the federation election. The Malabar and Thiruvananthapuram unions are still with the LDF. Based on existing numbers, the LDF will return to power if an election is held now. The decision to dissolve the Thiruvananthapuram Union and appoint an administrative committee was made to avoid this,” said Mohanan Pillai, a member of the recently dissolved board.
On July 25, the Thiruvananthapuram Union, whose tenure was to run till April 2027, was annulled citing irregularities in the transportation of milk from Maharashtra and lapses in ensuring the quality of ghee supplied to Sabarimala. A report by the director of the dairy development department pointed to serious lapses and irregularities in the administration of the union, headed by LDF’s Mani Viswanath, over the last four years. The chairperson has approached the High Court challenging the order.
Kallada Ramesh, a former chairman of the union and Congress leader, meanwhile, said the previous administration was protecting officials facing allegations. “Serious allegations have been raised against the union. Officials were forced to resign. The authorities, however, did not take any action against them. In this scenario, it was necessary that the governing body be dissolved and an administrative committee take over the operations for smooth functioning,” he said.