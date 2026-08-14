Dissolution of Thiruvananthapuram Union could see Milma taking on UDF flavour

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government dissolving the board of Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Union last month, the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation is likely to pass into Congress-led UDF’s hands. The UDF, which controls the Ernakulam unit, has significantly bolstered its chances of taking the reins of the state panel after an administrative committee was appointed to run the union in the state capital.

Representatives of the three unions — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Malabar — elect the federation’s governing body. The Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU) is run by the LDF. Milma was last governed by the UDF in 2021 when P A Balan aka Balan Master was chairman.

The disbanding of the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (TRCMPU) has triggered a row with the Left front calling the move an attempt to influence elections in Milma.

“The decision is politically motivated. The UDF wants to influence the federation election. The Malabar and Thiruvananthapuram unions are still with the LDF. Based on existing numbers, the LDF will return to power if an election is held now. The decision to dissolve the Thiruvananthapuram Union and appoint an administrative committee was made to avoid this,” said Mohanan Pillai, a member of the recently dissolved board.