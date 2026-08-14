Vizhinjam-Navaikulam ORR gets environmental clearance, relief for 6,500 affected families

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-pending Vizhinjam-Navaikulam Outer Ring Road (ORR) project has crossed a major hurdle with the Union ministry for environment granting clearance for the project giving relief for over 6,500 families who surrendered their property to facilitate the project in the capital.

The state government had earlier allocated Rs 3,200 crore for land acquisition for the project but owing to technical hurdles and delayed clearances from the Centre,the affected families continue to be at the receiving end.

A senior official of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told the TNIE that the ORR project has received the mandatory environmental clearance putting an end to all uncertainties. “The project also has the approval from the finance department.

Now the Union cabinet has to approve it. The minutes of the environmental clearance will come out in a week and the project is expected to get the final approval from the Centre,” said a senior official of NHAI.

Under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, beneficiaries are legally entitled to 12% annual interest on delayed payments. The interest will be calculated from the date of official notification for land acquisition up until the actual date of compensation delivery.

Around 6,500 families have had their land documents tied up with revenue offices for years without receiving payouts.