E-journal on experimental biology makes waves in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “E-Bioz,” an e-journal on experimental biology and zoological studies run by the University College Zoology Alumni Association (UNIZOA), is gaining popularity among life sciences academia.

“Our journal is distinct because we encourage so called small findings too. We are not worried about the outcome of the study. Worthy findings, big or small, are accepted. The paper should be original, genuine and in the proper journal format.

Papers are peer reviewed,” said Dr S Sreekumar, editor in chief. He is a former HoD of University College’s Zoology Department and retired as principal of CKG Memorial Government College, Perambra.

“The journal was launched six years ago. It stopped during the Covid pandemic. The revamped version, with a new name, was launched two years ago. Since then we have brought it out regularly,” he said. The website is www.e-bioz.com and access is free.