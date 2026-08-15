E-journal on experimental biology makes waves in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “E-Bioz,” an e-journal on experimental biology and zoological studies run by the University College Zoology Alumni Association (UNIZOA), is gaining popularity among life sciences academia.
“Our journal is distinct because we encourage so called small findings too. We are not worried about the outcome of the study. Worthy findings, big or small, are accepted. The paper should be original, genuine and in the proper journal format.
Papers are peer reviewed,” said Dr S Sreekumar, editor in chief. He is a former HoD of University College’s Zoology Department and retired as principal of CKG Memorial Government College, Perambra.
“The journal was launched six years ago. It stopped during the Covid pandemic. The revamped version, with a new name, was launched two years ago. Since then we have brought it out regularly,” he said. The website is www.e-bioz.com and access is free.
Sreekumar said the journal’s popularity among academia is growing. “Contributors are mostly researchers, faculty members and PG students. Another distinct feature is that we accept papers from different disciplines.
Most other journals accept papers from specific disciplines like entomology, microbiology or physiology. We accept papers from zoology and any other discipline related to life sciences. This is a great opportunity for students and researchers,” he said.
UNIZOA has applied for an ISSN for the journal, which will give it more authenticity. UNIZOA executive member Bipinkumar V S said the organisation is focusing heavily on academic programmes. “Seminars and workshops are conducted every year. They give participants an educational and professional advantage. Quiz programmes are conducted for students. Also, we published two books,” he said.