Freedom at Midnight: Women reclaim the streets of Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anitha and Chandralekha, two anganwadi teachers, were jovial as they started walking from PMG Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Friends for several years, for the natives of Vatiyoorkaavu, it was a new experience. “We have attended Women’s Day rallies and events. But walking on the streets late at night with many women is a different experience.

We realised it only once we started walking,” says Anitha. They participated in the Freedom at Midnight event organised by the department of women and child development on Friday, as part of a group of 30 women.

Many of them saw the initiative a beginning of a change. “It feels special. A lot of women, who don’t even know each other, are walking together. It is a small step. Women have a long way to go. But this will definitely be the beginning of a change,” says Ramini, a freelancer from Chennai who settled in Thiruvananthapuram 12 years ago.