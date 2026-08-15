Thiruvanthapuram headmaster’s study sheds new light on 1721 Anjengo revolt; agitation began in 1694, says thesis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A study conducted by A Anilkumar, the headmaster of St Michael’s Higher Secondary School in Kadinamkulam, has found that the Anjengo Revolt against the British -- initiated by the common people of an area now known as Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram district -- had begun in 1694, much earlier than the historically recorded year of 1721.

The study titled ‘Anjengo People’s Wars: Beginning of Indian Freedom Struggles and Its Continuation’, based on documents and historical accounts, was presented at the Gandhidham University in 2025.

“In history, we learn about the Attingal revolt of 1721. However, the armed uprising by the people of Anjengo was a result of a series of protests against the British, as they were exploited by the English East India Company,” Anilkumar said.

“The background for the revolt can also be traced to a treaty between the Company and the Rani of Attingal in 1694, in which the Company was granted permission to build a fort at Anjengo and was allowed to administer a limited area. The first Anjengo people’s agitation was held in 1694 and the first revolt in 1697,” he said, adding that the Anjengo natives’ agitation can be considered the first against British rule in India.