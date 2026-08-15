Why is Savarkar still the object of hate?

‘RSS is cherry-picking’

J Devika,

Academic



There is not much left to research about Savarkar; the question is whether crucial facts about him have been properly understood. Savarkar was a revered figure in Kerala in the 1940s. Kochattil Kalyanikuttiyamma, for instance, recalled in her memoir how his books were a craze among students during her school days. His famous act of jumping off a British ship and swimming to the French coast was remembered as a feat of valour by many.



During the Independence struggle, there were people who subscribed to the RSS ideology. Figures such as Madan Mohan Malaviya regarded Savarkar as a hero. A change in perception probably began when documents relating to his alleged involvement in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi emerged in the late 1960s, well after his acquittal. His role had remained underplayed earlier because of the elitist streak among those in power, many of whom also subscribed to Hindutva ideas. Indira Gandhi praised him. Her Hindu appeasement, particularly in the later part of her political career, was also well-known.



Savarkar’s writings, to me, were venomous. That is enough to dismiss him. The present debate is driven by the RSS’s cherry-picking of heroic episodes and to establish a role for Hindutva forces in the Independence movement. India’s freedom, however, was won through economic nationalism represented by the Gandhian-Nehruvian strands, rather than cultural nationalism.

For me, therefore, the debate is not really about Savarkar. It is about a much larger battle over whether India’s Independence should be understood through the lens of cultural nationalism or economic nationalism.