‘At Home’, with pride: Trans people among special invitees to governor’s I-Day reception

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Turning a ceremonial evening into a statement on inclusion, Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception saw members of the transgender community share the main dais with Padma awardees and freedom fighters on Saturday.

Twelve members of the transgender community were among the special invitees to the event. Children with disabilities were also honoured as special guests, a practice Arlekar started last year.

The dais included Padma awardees, freedom fighters, MLAs, representatives of foreign missions, representatives of the armed forces and religious leaders.