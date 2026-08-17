Godown fire guts furniture worth lakhs in Kerala's Pattom; two escape unhurt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Goods stocked up for sale during Onam and estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a furniture shop’s godown at Kurunganoor in Pattom on Sunday morning, even as the owner alleged conspiracy behind the incident. There were no casualties.

The fire broke out at Joy Furnishing Company around 10am. While the shop was closed as it was Sunday, two workers were inside the godown, where the furniture made of cane and sponges had been stocked in large volumes for sale during Onam, at the time. They managed to escape unhurt.

Following an alert, five fire engines from Chenkalchoola, Chakai and Kazhakoottam fire stations reached the spot and managed to douse the flames after nearly six hours.