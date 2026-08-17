Nursing student who jumped off college building in TN dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 21-year-old female nursing student, who allegedly jumped from the third floor of a private nursing college near Marthandam where she was studying, died during treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ansiji, a native of Kathipara near Neyyattinkara. She allegedly jumped off the third floor of the college building at Karungal on Friday.

She was first admitted to a private college near Neyyattinkara, but as her condition worsened, she was shifted to a Thiruvananthapuram-based private hospital. However, she passed away on Sunday.

The family alleged that the third-year student took the drastic step after being subjected to relentless mental torture by the college authorities and faculty members.

Ansiji, along with other students, had lodged a protest alleging poor food being served at the college hostel.

Following this, the agitating students were forced out of the hostel, after which they had to rely on private hostels.