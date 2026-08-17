Thiruvananthapuram

Nursing student who jumped off college building in TN dies

Ansiji, along with other students, had lodged a protest alleging poor food being served at the college hostel.
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Express News Service
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 21-year-old female nursing student, who allegedly jumped from the third floor of a private nursing college near Marthandam where she was studying, died during treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ansiji, a native of Kathipara near Neyyattinkara. She allegedly jumped off the third floor of the college building at Karungal on Friday.

She was first admitted to a private college near Neyyattinkara, but as her condition worsened, she was shifted to a Thiruvananthapuram-based private hospital. However, she passed away on Sunday.

The family alleged that the third-year student took the drastic step after being subjected to relentless mental torture by the college authorities and faculty members.

Ansiji, along with other students, had lodged a protest alleging poor food being served at the college hostel.

Following this, the agitating students were forced out of the hostel, after which they had to rely on private hostels.

Nursing student

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