Two youths critically injured in motorcycle collision in Thiruvananthapuram

KOLLAM: Two youths were seriously injured in a motorcycle collision near the Kulathupuzha Arippa petrol pump here on Sunday evening. The accident occurred around 7.30 pm, and CCTV footage of the incident has emerged.

According to the footage, the two motorcycles were travelling in the same direction at high speed. One of the riders suddenly turned towards the petrol pump, following which his motorcycle collided with the other bike. The impact sent both riders onto the road, while one of the motorcycles went on to hit a nearby wall.

The injured were initially taken to a hospital in Kulathupuzha. They were later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital owing to the severity of their injuries. Both are reportedly in critical condition and have sustained serious injuries, including head injuries.

Police suspect speeding to be the cause of the accident.