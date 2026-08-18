Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation cracks down on illegal constructions in Thiruvananthapuram

The mayor-led team inspected construction sites in the Pulimoodu area and initiated legal proceedings,
City corporation authorities demolish illegal constructions at Connemara Market, Palayam, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday
City corporation authorities demolish illegal constructions at Connemara Market, Palayam, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday File Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of complaints on rampant illegal constructions, the city corporation on Monday launched a crackdown and served notices to five illegal constructions in Pulimoodu area.

The action follows complaints that several builders and commercial establishments continued construction despite stop memos issued by the civic body. Mayor V V Rajesh led the on-site inspections on Monday.

“Many constructions are happening illegally and some violators have constructed additional floors beyond limits permitted under their approvals,” said a statement issued by the corporation.

The mayor-led team inspected construction sites in the Pulimoodu area and initiated legal proceedings, including issuing provisional orders, against buildings found violating the corporation’s directions.

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